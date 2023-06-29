HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be providing the latest updates on severe weather in the Tri-State. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the areas of Madisonville, Central City and Greenville until 11 a.m. with the possibility for wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. They have also issued a warning until 11:30 a.m. for Henderson KY, Mount Vernon IN, and Uniontown KY.

13,000 people are reported without electricity in Evansville.

The picture below shows hail seen in the Henderson area on Thursday morning.