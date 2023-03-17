HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to provide more details on a fatal accident that happened on Harlan Avenue and Division Street on Thursday.

During the press conference, Sheriff Noah Robinson said the pursuit of the vehicle prior to the crash lasted only 80 seconds, which they said was not enough time to make a decision to terminate the pursuit. During the pursuit, deputies say the vehicle reached speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

Sheriff Robinson also said that the driver, identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner as Nicole Ann Bell, 26, of Evansville, had approximately half a gram of fentanyl in her hand when she was taken from the vehicle. The sheriff said that Bell was “beyond saving”, and she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Sheriff Robinson said the incident was totally preventable, but in the end, it was ultimately the driver’s decision to flee.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Lloyd Expressway between Stockwell Road and Boeke road just after 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, but the driver fled west on the Lloyd Expressway and exited via the Willow Street exit down Division Street. Authorities say the driver was unable to negotiate the turn at Division Street and Harlan Avenue and struck the pedestrian overpass. The driver was pronounced dead from their injuries.