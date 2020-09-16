Livermore man charged with public intoxication, possession of controlled substances

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky State Police say Livermore man Alvie D. Martin, 38, was arrested Tuesday night after troopers say he was under the influence and had methamphetamine, marijuana, and a substance believed to be LSD.
Officials say they responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance and found Martin on Gishton Rd. in the Bremen community. Martin was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)
