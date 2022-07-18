MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The former South Middle School building in Muhlenberg County was recently used to prepare local agencies for an active shooter situation. Police say the school was an ideal location for officers to train.

According to the Muhlenberg County Public School‘s Facebook page, officers and deputies from the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville, Central City, and Powderly Police Departments and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at the school for the training.

Officials say that the training focused on single officer response tactics. Officers used training weapons that fire marking cartridges like paint balls to create a realistic training experience.

School superintendents shared with officers how grateful the schools are for their willingness to protect their students. Below you can find photos from their training at South Middle School.