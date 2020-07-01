Local airports to receive grant money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $800 million in grant money to airports across the country, including the Tri-State.

The money is going to 46 states and four territories for infrastructure projects.

The FAA gave Huntingburg Airport $4.2 million for a runway extension and widening project.

Owensboro – Daviess County Regional Airport is getting $863,000 to rehab a runway and update the airport’s master plan.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

