Local airports to receive grant money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $800 million in grant money to airports across the country, including the Tri-State.
The money is going to 46 states and four territories for infrastructure projects.
The FAA gave Huntingburg Airport $4.2 million for a runway extension and widening project.
Owensboro – Daviess County Regional Airport is getting $863,000 to rehab a runway and update the airport’s master plan.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
