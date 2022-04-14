LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A local venue is ready to welcome concert goers for its 35th anniversary. The Lincoln Amphitheatre has a performance series that is as diverse of an offering as the venue has seen since the Indiana Destination Development Corporation took over its day-to-day management in 2015.

The 2022 Lincoln Amphitheatre series marks the seventh summer of a unique partnership and management agreement between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). IDDC is part of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s family of business.

The 2022 season will see a number of tribute performances to some of the most well-loved and well-known music the world has ever known and it is bolstered by Americana award-winning group The Lone Bellow, blues sensation Ana Popovic and Indiana’s own Henry Lee Summer.

The summer series will be anchored by a three-night run of “Making a Home on Pigeon Creek: A Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals.” The season will kick off on May 14 with a very special evening with author and former “A Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor.

Individual tickets for each of the 2022 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series events are on sale now at LincolnAmphitheatre.com. Ticket prices are include concert admission, parking, facility and service charges and Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.

Seating for all shows and sections is general admission. VIP tickets include preferred seating and a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise will be available for purchase at each event.



The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2022 Performance Series includes:

May 14: Garrison Keillor Tonight.

SOLD OUT: May 21: Electric Avenue – the 80s MTV Experience presented by the Mulzer Family of Companies.

June 4: Henry Lee Summer presented by PSC.

SOLD OUT: June 11: Dirty Deeds – a tribute to AC/DC presented by Best Home Furnishings.

June 23-25: Making a Home on Pigeon Creek: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals presented by MasterBrand Cabinets with support from the Lincoln Drama Association

July 16: Ana Popovic presented by Kimball International.

July 23: The Lone Bellow presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation.

SOLD OUT: July 30: Creedence Revived – a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival presented by Spencer Industries & Thermwood.

August 13: Here Come the Mummies.

SOLD OUT: September 3: Rumours – tribute to Fleetwood Mac presented in part by Hoosier Business Machines & Kyocera.

September 24: Who’s Who – a tribute to The Who.

October 1: Midnight Rider – a tribute to the Allman Brothers presented by Hedinger Beverage Distributing Company & Key Associates Signature Realty.

A Sunday afternoon summer series called “Amp Unplugged” will be added to the 2022 summer offerings as well as a potential October movie event.

Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue and one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States. It is located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, which is the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln.

The venue is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. Call (812) 937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com for more information.