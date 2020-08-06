Local and state governments helping Hoosiers with housing, utilities

INDIANA (WEHT)-The end of Indiana’s moratorium on rent and utilities will come by mid-August. Governor Eric Holcomb is reminding Hoosiers to ask for help if they need it.

“Who knew back in March when the pandemic first started that we would be in literally a similar situation in August,” Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer asks.

Some Indiana renters have faced hard times since the onset of the pandemic nearly six months ago. But state and local governments are working to help.

“We do have programs and funding and resources to help residents who are in need,” Governor Eric Holcomb explains.

In mid- July the state started a program called the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program and as of Wednesday, more than 24 thousand Hoosiers have applied.

“997 were from Vanderburgh County so we know individuals in this are have been using that program,” Schaefer explains and according to Governor Holcomb, more funds have been allocated to the program. “We’re adding 15 million to the current 25 million to equals a total of 40 million. “

On top of what’s being done at the state level, locally a Rental and Utility Assistance Portal has opened on the Reopen Evansville Task Force website. On it, resources from local organizations that help with housing and utility needs.

Schaefer says some people need help but are worried about asking for it, “everyone’s going through it. Whether it’s in terms of your utility payment, or trying to buy groceries, or trying to find and pay for child care, everyone is going through it.” Schaefer says this new portal will provide people quicker access to resources as they are all in one place.

The special is by appointment only. To schedule, call Roger’s at (812) 429-0110.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)