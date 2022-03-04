EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An animal rescue that specializes in raising money for dogs needing help with major medical conditions is planning an event.

According to the website of Daisy’s New Beginnings, there will be a show known as “The Gong Show” on March 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The location will be at the Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh.

People will be coming in with acts, and their goal will be to avoid sounding the gong, according to the rescue’s website. The website says that judges will determine which acts will get the gong, and which ones will not. Those who do not get the gong can continue their performance, says the website. The website goes on to say that a buffet will be provided by Prime Time Bar and Grill, and that there will be dessert and a cash bar.

Tickets to the show can be bought here and are $50 each. The money will be going towards funding necessary to help out dogs with major medical conditions in area shelters, according to the rescue’s website.