EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you have some items you don’t want anymore, consider donating them to an animal rescue’s auction.

It Takes a Village is asking for items to put up for a gala fundraiser on June 25. ITV says people can help out by donating new items, services, gift cards or anything else for the auction. The auction is called Paws and Claws.

ITV requests that people please stop by their rescue center during open hours, or email info@itvrescue.org. The ITV Rescue Center is located at 1417 N Stockwell Rd. ITV asks that people leave the donor name and estimated value with the items that are donated for the auction. Hours are below: