EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to a lack of space, and an organization known as the Best Friends Animal Society stepping in to help, some animals might get their furever homes over the next few days.

It Takes a Village (ITV) is hosting an event on May 20 and 21 for free adoptions. These adoptions are restricted to only animals who are currently living in the organization’s rescues. ITV will be open on…

May 20 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 1417 N. Stockwell Road in Evansville, Vanderburgh County 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 824 E County Road 800 North in Chrisney, Spencer County

May 21 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – 1417 N. Stockwell Road in Evansville, Vanderburgh County 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 824 E County Road 800 North in Chrisney, Spencer County



ITV tells Eyewitness News that people can come and adopt any animal living in the rescue, which would include cats, dogs, and kittens. Those interested in this event still must go through the application process.