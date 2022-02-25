EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society is offering a low-cost vaccine clinic for pets who need their shots!

The shelter is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing such as FELV, FIV, and Heartworm, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping. The pet clinic event happens on Saturdays, and the shelter is only accepting walk-ins on a first come, first serve basis. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The upcoming dates for this event are:

February 26

March 12

March 26

April 9

April 23

May 7

May 21

For more information, such as costs and more, please visit this website or check the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Facebook.