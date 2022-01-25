Local animal shelter receives land valued at over $300,000

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – New Hope Animal Rescue Center received a large, and valuable, gift of land.

A parcel of land valued at $375,000 was presented to New Hope Animal Rescue Center by Larry Bennett of Audubon Chrysler Center. This gift will enable New Hope Animal Rescue to build a new state of the art rescue center. In addition, Audubon Chrysler recently donated a Ram Promaster Van to better transport animals for medical and adoption services as well as $104,000 to clear New Hope Animal Rescue’s bank note. Founder Paula Hawkins said “This incredible land gift provides us a unique opportunity to build our dream facility! This is by far, the largest gift we have ever received.”

New Hope Animal Rescue is run solely by volunteers and funding comes from donations and fundraisers. New Hope currently has 40 cats and kittens and 17 dogs available for adoption on site plus numerous fosters in the immediate area. New Hope can be reached at 270-827-8088.