EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Beginning Pi Day, or March 14, an animal shelter has decided to hold a fundraiser, and they got a local bakery involved.

For every pie ordered during the entire month of March, $3.14 will be donated to It Takes a Village, says the animal shelter. It Takes a Village is going through an Evansville bakery known as Piece of Cake. Pies can be ordered at this website, or people can call (812) 424-2253 to place their order.

It should be noted that all cakes are baked to order, and it is requested that people give the bakery a 48-hour notice.