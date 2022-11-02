EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Family members confirmed the death of local artist Jerry Baum on Wednesday. According to messages from the artist’s family, the painter peacefully passed away on October 29.

Baum was a professional watercolor artist for over 55 years and held shows nationwide and in countries such as Bolivia and Germany. He also held workshops and classes and sent his artwork to various local, national and international exhibitions.

Funeral services will be held on November 12 at Goodwin Funeral Home