Local artist looks to raise conservation awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local artist and entrepreneur is looking to raise awareness for conservation efforts. Jess Liebson, owner of Valley Floor Art, is hoping to help wildlife protection efforts.

Valley Floor Art is named after the meadows of Yosemite Valley, which Liebson visited when she was a child. She tells us she was first inspired to become a painter through art therapy sessions in her younger years.

“So the purpose of Valley Floor is really to reconnect people with nature and by reconnecting people with that love of nature, then it’s my hope that conservation efforts and things like that can emerge,” says Liebson. “Because then, when we love something, we protect it.”

Liebson says she plans to give 10% of her proceeds this year to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.