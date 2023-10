HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana High School Marching Band Semi-State competition was held on Saturday, and seven bands from our viewing area have advanced to the final round of the competition!

The following high school marching bands will compete at Lucas Oil Stadium next week:

Class B Jasper North Reitz

Class D Forest Park Tell City South Spencer Mater Dei



