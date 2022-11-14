NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A local bank gets a new look in a move to “simplify banking”. Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated a re-branding earlier on Monday, officially minimalizing their name to “Heritage”.

To kick it off, there was a big celebration at the bank’s headquarters in Newburgh. President and CEO tony Alysworth tells us part of the rebrand’s goal was to improve the customer experience.

“We’re simplifying our logo. We want to simplify our operations. We want to simplify banking,” explains Alysworth. “And with that, we think we can improve our member’s lives and the public’s lives in general.”

Later that day, the company celebrated Member Appreciation Day with lunch and giveaways at each branch. Despite dropping the latter half of their name, Heritage will remain a federal credit union.