HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Today marks two years since a Posey County Deputy was shot in the line of duty, and as Bryan Hicks continues to recover, a local tavern is celebrating his ongoing healing.

Leroy’s Tavern in Evansville is hosting Bryan Hicks Alive Day today. According to a Facebook post, food will be provided and the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. this evening at Leroy’s on Mount Vernon Avenue.

On September 18, 2021, Hicks responded to a welfare check at the New Harmony home of Paul Wiltshire, when Wiltshire allegedly shot Hicks, wounding him severely. Wiltshire would later die in custody from what was described as complications from COVID-19. After months in the hospital, Hicks returned to the Tri-State to continue his rehabilitation, and has since led parades and even thrown out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.