Local bike share program fully launches new fleet of bikes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Trails Coalition (ETC) has announced their Upgrade Bike Share Program’s new fleet of bicycles are now fully launched!

Starting in 2016, the Upgrade Bike Share Program has been giving five years of service. The program had originally started as a nationwide bike share system with a now-defunct vendor. The ETC says their board and staff worked to keep the program going with ETC managing and operating the Upgrade Bike Share Program from its Evansville, IN office.

The Upgrade Bike Share Program soft launch began on June 3 of this year. The launch worked through the process of testing bike share locks and fine-tuning the Upgrade Bike Share BLOOM Bike app software to work out any service-related technical issues.

The Upgrade Bike Share fleet is now fully launched and bikes are available at six stations in Evansville and one in Henderson. To learn more about the program and to participate, you can visit their website here.