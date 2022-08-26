OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood.

Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, Director Communications, Development & Recruitment, says “I have never in 26 years experienced a shortage of this severity.”

A statement from the organization says the Owensboro center is open until 5:30 p.m. August 26, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. August 27. Officials say they have a full schedule of blood drives next week but they have to get through the weekend.