EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) —Two local bookstores are celebrating Independent Bookstore Day (IBD). Your Brother’s Bookstore is teaming up with Bluestocking Social to bring IBD to Evansville.

IBD is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April every year. Participating stores sell exclusive merchandise and give away free swag during this one-day event.

“We’re excited to participate in Indie Bookstore Day for the first time,” says co-owner of Your Brother’s Bookstore Sam Morris. “We’ve been overwhelmed by how welcoming the downtown Evansville community has been, and we want to invite everyone to celebrate along with us.”

The first twenty customers to visit Your Brother’s Bookstore will receive an IBD cloth tote bag. Your Brother’s Bookstore is also teaming up with Bluestocking Social to provide a passport program. Customers who get their IBD passport signed at both bookstores will be entered to win a basket full of books and gifts.

Find out more about IBD at https://www.bookweb.org/independent-bookstore-day.