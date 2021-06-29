Local business cleans home marked by racist graffiti for free

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A day after Kimiko Van Dyke made a shocking discovery- racist graffiti along the side of her Evansville home– good Samaritans came to clean up her home for free Tuesday.

After hearing about what happened, Garth Wilkinson says he called his son Trent to tell him to come in early and join him to clean off the house. Van Dyke says the Wilkinsons just show that there are good people in the world, even “with all this chaos that’s going on in the world.”

Van Dyke says she feels bad for the people who spray painted her home and will pray for them because their “life can’t be so bad” where they’d want to damage someone else’s property when they don’t know them. Wilkinson notes “we all live in this world together,” adding there’s no reason to damage someone else’s property.

Van Dyke’s home was dedicated by Habitat for Humanity in 2019 and was co-sponsored by the Evansville Otters and Eyewitness News. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville Executive Director Beth Folz says what the Wilkinsons did shows the true character of the Evansville area.