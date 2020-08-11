Local business donates shopping spree to Hangers and EVSC foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors provided a a $1,000 shopping spree to Hangers and EVSC Foundation to purchase various back-to-school items.

Hangers provides various everyday essentials such as clothing, school supplies and hygiene products to EVSC students.

With the donation, Hangers will be able to purchase items such as backpacks and lunch boxes.

“We always have certain items that we don’t get donated to the quantities that we need. Right now with school coming up, they’re looking for uniform items. We always need uniform pants and polo shirts, because so many schools, 24 of the 40 EVSC schools, now wear uniforms,” Dave Schutte, Hangers director, said.

Hangers is always accepting donations. To learn more, click here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)