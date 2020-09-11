Local business drops off cupcakes for Henderson Police

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Cash Express in Henderson honored first responders Friday by dropping off 80 cupcakes to the Henderson Police Department as a small token of appreciation on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Makes me proud and I just want to say thank you for everything they do. They put their lives on the line every day not knowing whether they are going to go home to their families at night so we can go home to our families at night. Heather Cheatham, Cash Express

Cash Express officials say the cupcakes are shaped in a different theme each year, this year’s design happened to be the flag.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)