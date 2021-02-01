Local business giving back with ‘gratitude lunches’

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One local business is giving back to the community by offering a free lunch to deserving organizations. Fool Moon Grill and Bar started taking nominations on their Facebook page for ‘gratitude lunches’ Thursday.

They want people to nominate a business they think needs to be shown some gratitude for their hard work. Every few weeks they plan to randomly draw the winner and will continue to add new nominations to the pot.

The lunches provided can feed up to 50 people.

Fool Moon has provided lunches to Tekoppel Elementary School, It Takes a Village and Evansville Fire Department House #5 so far.

To nominate a business or organization you think deserves a free lunch, visit Fool Moon’s Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)