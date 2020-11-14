Local business hosts food giveaway to help the community before holidays

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and one local business decided to give back to the community, just in time for the holiday.

Fibertech hosted a drive-thru food giveaway at its Elberfeld location and gave away 700 boxes of food. Officials say they wanted help their community out during a very challenging year.

Fibertech has plans to host another food giveaway before Christmas. The next giveaway is scheduled for December 4 at Master Brand Cabinets in Ferdinand.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: