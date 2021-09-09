Local business leaders react to vaccine mandate

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new vaccine mandate from President Biden will affect large businesses across the Tri-State. Some of them already have vaccine mandates in place. But those that don’t will have to change their plans.

The president of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce says she understands from a health perspective that it’s the right thing to do. She also believes there are questions that need to be answered about how employers will enforce the new rule and how it will impact businesses.

The White House says workers will have sufficient time to get vaccinated.