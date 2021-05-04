Local businesses nominated for Best in State award

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Several businesses in the Tri-state are up for the Best in State award by Kentucky Living Magazine. They need your vote to figure out who will be crowned the best.

Five spots across Henderson have made it into the 25 categories.

For best winery, the Farmer and Frenchmen will go up against Jesters and Purple Toad Wineries.

When it comes to best event or festival, the W.C. Handy Fest is up against Lincoln Days Celebration and the Marion County Country Ham Days.

In the best craft beer category, Henderson Brewing Company will have to get more votes than the Country Boy and Scout and Scholar Brewing Companies.

The Audubon Museum and Nature Center at the John James Audubon State Park is in the running for best museum in the bluegrass, along with the Lincoln and Speed Art Museum.

The City of Henderson will take on Hardin and Lexington for the Best Farmers Market award.

You can vote online at kentuckyliving.com.