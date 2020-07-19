Local businesses sponsor prom for Boonville students

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville students got to dress their best Saturday night for prom.

Even though Boonville High School canceled its prom because of the pandemic, local businesses wanted to make sure students still got their night to shine.

The main prom event was on Main Street at Funxtion Events.

The organizer of the event says all of the students were able to attend for free.

“Everybody has just been outpouring their appreciation to us, to the other sponsors. Especially the parents who wanted to see their kids be able to have this last dance and the ending of their senior year to end on a good note. So we’re really excited to give that to them and hopefully, they’ll be leaving tonight with very happy faces,” said Funxtion Events owner Nicole Neff.

More than a dozen local businesses sponsored the event.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)