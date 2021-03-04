Local cancer organization recognized nationally

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A local woman is featured in ‘People’ magazine for winning a national award. Jill Kincaid received the Cancer Community Catalyst for Care award for founding and running Evansville-based Chemo Buddies.

The group of more than 100 volunteers supports hundreds of cancer patients in treatment. During the pandemic, they’ve continued their work through texts, phone calls and virtual meetings.

Jill formed the idea of Chemo Buddies with her sister, Karen, while Karen was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Karen died in 2009, but Jill carries on inspired by her sister’s legacy.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)