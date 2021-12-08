Local car dealership donates to a women’s charity group

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick recently launched a new campaign entitled “Honda Helping Kids” as a way to support people who help others in the Tri-State. This month, D-Patrick Honda donated $1,500 to the Junior League of Evansville.

The Junior League of Evansville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism and developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Evansville reaches out to women of all races, religions, ages and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and a commitment to voluntarism

D-Patrick Honda employees were on hand to present a check for $1,500 to representatives of the Junior League of Evansville to show their appreciation for the charity’s support in the community.