EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A long running charity event returned to Vanderburgh County this weekend, and with it, a chance to be the first to get a great deal.

The 20th Annual Saint Joseph Catholic Church Rummage Sale kicked off on June 10 for folks who wanted to be first in line, but willing to pay double the price.

Members of the St. Joseph Parish cleaned out their closets and garages and put the items up for sale to raise money for building expansion and maintenance. Over the last 20 years, the rummage sale has brought in over $160,000 dollars.

“It started out with $4,000 then maybe $5,000. It just kept getting up to $10,000 and so have been making nine or ten thousand for the last six, seven, or eight years,” said organizer Imogene Baehl.

The Saint Joseph Catholic Church Rummage Sale continues June 11 in the 6200 block of West Saint Joe Road from 7 a.m. until noon.