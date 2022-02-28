HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City cemeteries in Henderson are about to get cleaned up.

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department staff will begin cleaning up the cemeteries of Fairmont and Fernwood the week of March 11 to prepare for the mowing season. Staff will be picking up items off the ground as well as any decorations that have been blown away by the wind.

All items collected by staff will be temporarily stored at each cemetery’s workshop so people can come get any decorations they are interested in keeping. Questions can be directed to the cemetery office at 270-831-1274.