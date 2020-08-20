Local CEO discusses pre-K in Southwestern Indiana

(WEHT) — After a study ranked Indiana as the lowest when it comes to access and quality of pre-K, Eyewitness News wanted to find out more and what pre-K looks like in the Tri-State.

Aleisha Sheridan, CEO of 4C of Southern Indiana, joined Shelley Kirk Wednesday.

Transcription

Shelley Kirk: Pre-k programs are vital to a child’s growth and learning. Recent studies show students enrolled in full day pre-k programs do better on math and literacy later in school, and have less risk of future crime. But a new ranking by WalletHub shows Indiana as having the worst early childhood education program in the US and that surprised a lot of us. So today we have a local expert, the CEO with 4C of Southern Indiana – a non profit that focuses on resources and development of quality childcare. Aleisha Sheridan, thanks for joining us. We appreciate your being here. Were you as shocked as I was about the terrible ranking for Indiana?

Aleisha Sheridan: Initially, I took a breath when I saw the report coming and I dug a little deeper on on what made up the components for the ranking.

SK: The three things are access, economic support and quality. Do all Hoosier children have access to early childhood education?

AS: Within the state of Indiana, there are pockets that are considered deserts where there aren’t good access points. In the southern region, in this tri state area, we are not considered a desert there is access but ranking us 51st in access was more about the fact that they were ranking them on the opportunities for children to have pre k in a an actual school. And Indiana’s structure is that pre k services can be provided in a home in a center in a ministry and a headstart isn’t necessarily in a school district.

SK: Now does the quality of that early childhood education suffer if it isn’t offered by school systems?

AS: No, it does not. We have 163 providers in Vanderburgh County alone and 74 of those are considered high quality, which is a ranking given by the state. That means at a level three that you have a planned curriculum and a level four you have a national accredidation.

SK: They look at not only access but also economic support. The last number I could find was $22 million in state funding that was in 2019 for early childhood education. Is that adequate?

AS: We can always use more. But in in this area fair market value is $7300 a year to support a three or four year old, which averages about $140 a week. Yes, it is underfunded. We’re looking at 90% of brain growth happens before the age of five. So we encourage our legislators often and educate them on the importance of investing earlier.

SK: So what needs to happen to change this ranking and to develop a stronger early childhood education in Indiana?

AS: We have a an incredible business community who is working on that with us as far as what does it take systematically to make that change, to increase the quality to not only get a ranking once a year, but improve the fidelity of the quality that’s going in every single day and what parents should expect. It’s not just about babysitting. It’s not just about keeping your child safe. What is the Early Learning that’s happening? And we need to educate our parents on asking for that in the five developmental areas.

SK: Aleisha Sheridan, thank you so much for shedding some light on this ranking, making me feel a little bit better about everything. But we can’t do enough for our little ones and teaching them correctly. But thank you so much for sharing some time with us today to shed some light on this.

AS: Thank you Shelley.