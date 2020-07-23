Local chiropractor disagrees with face mask mandates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Governor Eric Holcomb announces a new statewide mask mandate and Mayor LLoyd Winnecke extends a local executive order, one Evansville chiropractor says he’s not on board.

IN.gov lists Andrew Lobacz as an licensed chiropractor. He tells Eyewitness News he’s been practicing in Evansville since 2006 and doesn’t plan on changing the way he does business amid the pandemic.



“What we really need to focus on is building the immune system,” said Lobacz. “We need to build our immune systems and quit focusing on staying away. Staying away from people, staying away putting masks on, because that’s not a solution. That’s only a temporary thing and we did it to help overwhelm the hospital and frankly the hospitals around here never got overwhelmed.”



Despite growing concern Lobacz says people are focusing on the wrong data, saying people with healthy immune systems should not have to wear masks.



“Numbers are going to go up and that’s their focus right now is the numbers are going up. Really, what we want to be focusing on is the death rate,” said Lobacz.

According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, there have been six deaths due ot COVID-19. Positive cases have ballooned to more than 1,200 positive cases in the county.

Lobacz says he’s not against people wearing masks if they have compromised immune systems, but doesn’t thin everyone should have to wear them. He says people are welcome to wear masks if it makes them feel more comfortable and safer but says many patients have chosen not to.



“Those of us that are healthy and taking care of ourselves, I still social distance and I’m not doing anything crazy with anybody, but I think it should be left to my choice and my decision to determine what I should be doing on a daily basis,” said Jesse Cuthbertson.



While the current citywide executive order signed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke does not have law enforcement backing it, the statewide mandate signed by Gov ernor Eric Holcomb will. Those who are caught disobeying that order and not wearing a mask could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.



(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)