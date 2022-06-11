EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville church held Support Ukraine Fest on June 11 at the Washington Plaza. The fundraiser was hosted by Grace of Christ Slavic Church and TRH Mortgage.

Grace of Christ is holding the festival to continue raising funds for Ukrainian churches serving Ukrainian citizens during war-time conditions. The festival had cooked Ukrainian food and activities for the kids including inflatables and crafts.

“It’s been millions of people for now that have been moved from their places. They couldn’t take anything, they don’t have anything. Probably 90 percent of the country is unemployed now,” said Pastor Victor Voronin. ”So whatever people had in storage…they stored money, they stored food. Everything is being depleted by now.”

Grace of Christ has done a few fundraisers this year for Ukraine .

More information can be found on graceofchrist.net/ukraine or the church’s Facebook page. Donations can be sent by check to Grace of Christ Church, Memo: Ukraine, PO Box 2122 Evansville, Ind. 47714.