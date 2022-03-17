HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Church of Christ members are partnering with Healing Hands International to deliver buckets of basic necessities to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes from the Russian invasion, says a press release.

Henderson Church of Christ says the five-gallon buckets are being filled with meal and cooking supplies, basic hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and other household goods and will be shipped to Nashville, Tennessee to be flown to refugees in Romania, Croatia, and Poland.

“The people of Ukraine are leaving everything they own behind as they flee for the safety of their families,” says minister David Salisbury. “We hope that these kits can provide some comfort and stability as citizens of Ukraine strive to keep their families together and safe. Scripture teaches us not only to pray for the refugees but also to serve and to care for them.”

The public is invited to fill up buckets and drop them off at the church by March 27. The list of items to be included in the buckets can be found on the church website, and a printable list can be found below. Buckets can be purchased or picked up from the church while supplies last at 1202 N. Green Street in Henderson by calling the office at 270-827-1037.