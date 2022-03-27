HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson church is working with an international charity to help Ukrainian families displaced by the war. Henderson Church of Christ donated 273 buckets of non-perishable items ranging from toothbrushes to candles to cutting boards.

They’re giving the donations to Healing Hands International, who will send the buckets overseas. Church members spent nearly two weeks collecting the items.

“Obviously, we could give money. There were lots of places that we could give money to that would do a great job with that. This is something every family could take a bucket, kids could help pack and do,” says Minister David Salisbury. “We really liked that it was a hands on project and that one family could pack a bucket, and another family would get the bucket.”

The donations will go to Healing Hands in Nashville Monday — who will then send them to those families later this week.