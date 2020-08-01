Local churches partnering for free school supply event Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Three Evansville churches are partnering to give away free food, haircuts and school supplies to help local students be prepared for back-to-school.

The Hope 4 Back to School Supply Giveaway event will be held Saturday, August 1 from 12-3 p.m. at Gethsemane Church, located at 1001 N. Main St. in Evansville.

