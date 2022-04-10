EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents can be able to sit down and have a cup of coffee with candidates running for public office. Jada Burton is the Libertarian Party candidate for Indiana’s 77th House District and the host of “Coffee with your Candidate.”

The Libertarian Party of Indiana‘s candidate for United States Senate James Sceniak will also appear at the event. Other Libertarian Party candidates will also be available for attendees to meet.

The event is open to the public and will give voters a chance to ask questions and voice concerns to the candidates. The event is on April 10 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at River City Coffee Goods in Evansville.

Burton is a graduate of Bosse High School. She is currently a psychology student at the University of Southern Indiana.

One of the key issues for Burton’s campaign is fighting high prices from CenterPoint Energy. Burton says her motivation for running is to help others and give local Hoosiers a new candidate to best represent their voice.

Sceniak’s priorities include medical freedom, improving veterans’ health care and bringing the Hoosier values of fiscal responsibility to Washington.

More information about Burton’s campaign can be found at www.jadaburton.com.