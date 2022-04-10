OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Wesleyan (KWC) Singers will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart`s “Vesperae Solennes de Confessore” on April 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro. The church is located at 1328 Griffith Ave. The concert will begin at 5 p.m.

The Wesleyan Singers are under the direction of KWC associate professor of music and director of voice and music education Dennis Jewett. More information about the program and Sunday`s performance can be found out by contacting Jewett at (270) 852-3247 or email djewett@kwc.edu.