EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – “Hola” and Evansville area colleges are helping some business professionals sharpen their skills. The first of six sessions of the Latino professional development series happened at Ivy Tech on July 14.

University of Southern Indiana and University of Evansville are also partners in the series. Fifteen people participated in the seminar that Alfonso Vidal of Hola says is designed to give them leadership and advocacy skills to help shape where they work.

“We have seen for the last 20 years a large influx of the Latino community into southwest Indiana. This is, sort of, the next step into that. How the second generation has come here to this area, become professionals, go to universities,” said Alfonso Vidal.

Three other sessions are schedules through October and the final two are set for next February and March.