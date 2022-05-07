EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Comic Quest has a new location just in time for Free Comic Book Day on May 7. The store’s new location is at 8401 N. Kentucky Avenue behind Bob’s Bfit on US Hwy 41 North.

This is the first Free Comic Book Day in two years since the pandemic started. The extravaganza will feature local guest artists, door prizes and free comics!

“We’re very excited for the return of our big annual Free Comic Book Day celebration,” says Comic Quest manager Monti Floyd. “We had smaller events in 2020 and 2021 but just wasn’t the same. The first Saturday in May has always been one of our favorite days as we get to give back to our regular customer base and turn on new readers to the wonderful world of comic books!”

This year every customer who attends can pick out up to five comic books from a selection of fantastic heroes and stories from multiple genres and comic companies.

More information can be learned at Comic Quest’s Facebook page.

Comic Quest first opened in October 1990 near the University of Evansville. Comic Quest has existed along the Morgan Avenue corridor of the city but the new location enables them to offer a showplace for comics, gaming and toys.

The store now serves children and grand-children of the first customers that shopped at Comic Quest.