Local comic shop reports overnight vandalism of company van

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a local business’s van had a window shattered overnight.

Officers were called to Comic Quest on Morgan Ave. around 2:30 Saturday afternoon and spoke with the owner who said the company vehicle was damaged the night before. He told police he used the vehicle Friday and parked it in front of the store around 4 p.m. and discovered one of the windows had been shattered when he went to use the van Saturday.

The owner said it was the driver’s side, middle door window that had been shattered and he didn’t see any blunt objects around the vehicle that might have been used to break the window. He also said no security footage was available of the incident.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)