Local community activist passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tri-state community activist Brenda Bergwitz has died.

Last year Bergwitz organized a prayer event to let law enforcement know they are appreciated. Eyewitness News was there as she encouraged the community to thank officers.

According to her obituary, Bergwitz was a Marine veteran, chaplain, and was involved in several community organizations, including the local Republican Party and Right to Life.

Brenda Bergwitz was 79 years old.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)