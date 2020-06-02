Local community foundations announce grant recipients

(WEHT)- The Vanderburgh Community Foundation announced the recipients for over $93,000 in grants for projects and foundations within the county Tuesday. The news comes as the Warrick County Community Foundation also announced the recipients for $34,700 in grants Tuesday.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project and Youth First, will receive grants from the Warrick County Community Foundation.

The Ark, Inc., Memorial Community Development Corporation, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Habitat for Humanity Evansville, The Arc of Evansville, District of Evansville of the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Vanderburgh County CASA, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, the Literacy Center, Meals on Wheels of Evansville, Inc., Tri-State Foodbank, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, and Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana will all receive grants from the Vanderburgh Community Foundation.

Some charities, including Bread of Life Ministry, Holly’s House, and the YWCA of Evansville will receive grants from both the Warrick County Community Foundation and the Vanderburgh Community Foundation.

The funds for the Vanderburgh Community Fund grants are made possible by donations from the Charles & Frances Crawford and Beth Ann Mosier Fund, the Rebecca J. Dorr Endowment Fund, the Saleta Evans Memorial Fund, the Friends of Vanderburgh County Fund, the Fund for Health and Human Services in Vanderburgh County, the German American Bank Corporation Community Fund, the Heritage Federal Community Good Fund, the Jeff & Tricia Hollander Henning Family Community Good Endowment Fund, and the Welcoming Indiana’s Next Generation Endowment Fund.

The funds for the Warrick County Community Fund are made possible by the Kathie and Steve Bugg Family Fund; the Charles H. and Geraldine S. Davis Memorial Fund; the Ehrhart Family Fund; the For Good. Forever Fund; the Friends of Warrick County Fund; the Friendship Forever Fund; German American Bancorp Community Fund; the Jim and Marjorie Gunderson Family Fund; Heritage Federal Community Good Fund of Warrick County; the Dr. Bruce J. and Sabine T. Hopkins Unrestricted Fund; the Sanju Jairath Kumon Math and Reading Center Fund; the Bob and Vicki Lacer Fund; the John and Beulah Lewis Family Philanthropic Fund; the Norm and Vivian Miller Family Fund; the Dr. Edward and Nancy Prusz Charitable Fund; the Ryan-Hutton Family Fund; the Marvin L. and Joan B. Smith Fund; the William Argyle Stubbs Fund; the Welfare Bequest Fund for Warrick County; the Welter-Brammeier Family Fund; and the Wishes for Warrick Gourley Family Fund.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

LATEST STORIES