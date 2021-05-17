Local company conducting interest survey for Warrick Trail wellness building

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A new building could be coming to the Warrick Trail in Newburgh.

Alpha Solutions is conducting a market interest survey to determine the viability of constructing a wellness building on the Warrick Trail. That building would house physicians, lab services, and other wellness providers.

The survey is free and leasing opportunities are category exclusive. Traditional leasing opportunities are also available for services not conducive to a coworking model.

Additional information about this project can be found at the Alpha Solutions website or by calling (812) 893-6618.