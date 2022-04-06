OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County needs more poll workers for the Primary Election on May 17.

The main duty of a poll worker is to be present on Election Day to monitor that voting is conducted fairly and orderly.

A poll worker must be a registered voter and at least 18 years of age on or before the General Election. Candidates cannot serve as poll workers.

Additional qualifications and duties can be viewed here.

Poll workers receive $175 total for training and working on Election Day. More information can be received by calling 270-240-5771 or visiting Room 107 in the Courthouse.