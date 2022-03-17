HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Clerk of the Henderson Circuit Court has resigned. Herb McKee has served as Henderson County Court Clerk the last six years and his last day will be March 31.

McKee guided the clerk’s office through changes in the driver’s licensing office and redistricting issues.

Henderson Chief Circuit Judge Karen L. Wilson will be appointing a replacement to serve until the position is filled in the next election. The judge is also responsible for authorizing individuals to take the Circuit Court Clerk’s examination.

McKee’s replacement must pass the Clerk’s examination. The exam will be given in Frankfort on April 6 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

There are two parts to the exam. The first part tests general knowledge such as math, reading and language.

The second part tests material found in the clerk’s manual, the accounting manual and the personnel manual. The manuals can be found at kycourts.gov.

Qualifications for Circuit Court Clerk include being at least 21 years-old, a citizen of Kentucky, a resident of Kentucky for two or more years and a resident of Henderson County for one year.

Anyone qualified to take the examination must notify Judge Wilson by March 31. She can be reached by calling her office at (270) 827-1295.