Local Cub Scout troops to donate popcorn to local National Guard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Local Cub Scout troops are donating popcorn to the Evansville National Guard Armory. They will be making the delivery Tuesday afternoon as part of the American Heroes program.

50 cases of popcorn containing over 590 individual bags of multiple flavors will be presented by local Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA members.

Through the American Heroes program, a portion of the donation funds go back to local youth and Trail’s End popcorn is given to military men, women and their families, as well as first responders and veteran organizations. Over the years, over $66 million in popcorn has been donated.